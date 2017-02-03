THE SCOOP Prozzäk Released Their New Single "Love Me Tinder" Feb 03, 2017 | by Stacey Thompson The animated pair have shared the new track "Love Me Tinder" from their upcoming Forever 1999. Read More Faith Evans and Notorious BIG duet album due out in May Feb 03, 2017 | by Stacey Thompson Lil’ Kim, Snoop Dogg and Just Blaze among artists set to feature on record whose release will mark the 20th anniversary of the rapper’s death Read More Tyson Beckford Pulled a Gun on a Guy . . . Because He Had an Eyepatch Feb 03, 2017 | by Carter and King Eye patches are badass. It's shocking more people don't wear them. But maybe it's because they can put you in MORTAL DANGER. Read More Someone Robbed Nicki Minaj's L.A. Mansion Feb 03, 2017 | by Carter and King Someone ransacked NICKI MINAJ's L.A. mansion and stole $200,000 worth of jewelry and other property. Read More What We Know So Far About Lady Gaga's Superbowl Halftime Show Feb 03, 2017 | by Carter and King Lady Gaga gave a 20-minute press conference yesterday . . .but she didn't reveal much about what she's doing on Sunday. Read More It's On Between President Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger! Feb 03, 2017 | by Carter and King A day after DONALD TRUMP used a Black History Month event to continue his war with the media, he was at the National Prayer Breakfast taking shots at ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER's Celebrity Apprentice ratings. Read More